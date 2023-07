Zero games are won in the preseason, but the statistical mega site Pro Football Focus is high on the Hurricanes. PFF named eight Miami players to its Preseason All-ACC first team . The eight players were the most in the conference named to the first team. Florida State and North Carolina had four selections, and Clemson had three.

Kicker Andres Borregales was named to the first team as the lone special teamer for the Hurricanes.

Miami had nine selections overall with running back Henry Parrish being the only other Hurricane named to the second or third team. Parrish was a second-team selection.