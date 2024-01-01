Miami linebacker KJ Cloyd declares for the NFL
Miami linebacker K.J. Cloyd shared via social media that he'll be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Cloyd transferred to Miami from Louisville following his linebacker coach Derek Nicholson. Cloyd put up career numbers with 44 total tackles (tied for fifth on the team), two interceptions, and a pass deflection.
Francisco Mauigoa decided to return to Miami for another season, and Wesley Bissainthe will serve as the core of the position in 2024. Veteran Miami linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. entered the transfer portal and will play with Missouri next season.
Miami has young, talented linebackers acquired from the previous two recruiting classes that also could contribute next season - Chase Smith, Raul Aguirre, Bobby Washington, Marcellius Pulliam, Malik Bryant, Cameron Pruitt, and Adarius Hayes.
Cloyd joins Matt Lee, Javion Cohen, James Williams, Kamren Kinchens, and Leonard Taylor who also declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.
