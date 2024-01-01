Miami linebacker K.J. Cloyd shared via social media that he'll be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XYXRjaCBPdXQgMjAyNCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1hM dVZ3ZEdSOTgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YTHVWd2RHUjk4PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEtqIChAS2pfQ2xveWQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vS2pfQ2xveWQvc3RhdHVzLzE3NDE1OTA2MDE1ODQyMTg1MTc/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMzEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=