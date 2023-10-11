After a tumultuous week of controversy and despair from the Georgia Tech game, Miami is ready to move on to its next challenge.

"You get 24 hours to think about that game, and then you got to move on to the next week," Miami Offensive Lineman Javion Cohen said. "We felt we left a lot out there, but it's the next week...we're playing the University of North Carolina this week, and that's what we're focused on and game-planning for each and every day.

The Hurricanes will travel to Chapel Hill to take on the Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium, which is expected to be a hostile environment. Miami is making the adjustments to prepare for the crowd noise.

"Our coaches do a great job putting in that type of environment all week; we've been playing the speakers very loud," Cohen said. "It's working in harmony. Everybody has to be focused and on the same wavelength, and we've been working on that this week, and we are going to go in there with the same expectations of putting our preparation on display."

Miami continues to communicate a one-game-at-a-time approach and is practicing with silent cadences as they did last year in preparation for Texas A&M.