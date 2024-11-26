Miami OC Shannon Dawson a nominee for best assistant coach award

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson was named a candidate for the Broyles Award honoring the top assistant coach, the National College Football Award Association announced Tuesday.





In his second year at The U, Dawson has orchestrated the top offense in the country.





The Hurricanes rank first nationally in scoring offense (44.7), total offense (541.5), yards per play (7.4), first downs (301), and third down conversion rate (56.6).





Dawson’s unit also checks in third in passing offense (360.2) and fifth in team passing efficiency (172.29).





Miami has recorded nine 500-yard performances, which is the most of any program in the country.





Under Dawson’s watch, quarterback Cam Ward has emerged as a Heisman Trophy contender. Ward has totaled more passing yards (3,774) and passing touchdowns (34) than any Hurricane ever in a single season. The fifth-year senior sits in first nationally in passing touchdowns and second in passing yards.





Miami is the lone school nationally to have players with at least 20 catches and 450 receiving yards each.





Dawson’s offense has helped the Hurricanes to their first 10-1 start in seven years.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics