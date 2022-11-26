After missing the Hurricanes' previous two games, star quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will be back in the starting lineup tonight for Miami’s regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.

The third-year sophomore suffered an apparent shoulder injury in Miami’s home loss to Duke in October.

Van Dyke sat out the Virginia game while Jake Garcia started and then Van Dyke returned for Miami’s rivalry game against Florida State but still did not appear to be 100 percent and was subsequently pulled out of the game in the first half.

Since being pulled from the FSU game, TVD has not returned to action until tonight’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers. Freshman Jacurri Brown served as QB1 during Van Dyke's time out.

This is certainly good timing that Tyler Van Dyke will start tonight as the Canes are battling for bowl eligibility tonight and need to be able to throw the football well against a Pitt defense that is tops in the conference against the run.

Van Dyke has thrown for 1752 passing yards while completing 156 passes on 245 attempts on a 63.7% completion percentage. While throwing for ten passing touchdowns in seven and a half contests during the 2022 season.