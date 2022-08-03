Miami Running Back Thad Franklin "Motivated" Heading Into Sophomore Season
Thad Franklin Jr. has embraced competition since his playing days at Chaminade-Madonna (FL).He's rushed for over 330 yards in the state championship game and even recorded four touchdowns in one ga...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news