Miami will receive an injection of speed to the football program in 2023. Incoming freshman Christopher Johnson Jr. continues to impress on the track. The four-star all-purpose running back broke Anthony Schwartz 's 3A state championship time in the 200m running a 20.4.

Johnson also placed first running a 10.2 in the 100m. The Miami signee improved from the 3A Region 4 Meet as the defending state champion sprinter went 10.45 in the 100 and 20.66 in the 200.

Johnson will bring world-class speed to UM much to the delight of Hurricanes fans worldwide and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson who is known for getting his fast playmakers the football in space. Former Houston Cougar wide receiver Nathaniel "Tank" Dell was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, under the tutelage of Dawson. Dell ran a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

Johnson's speed was evident on the football field in 2022 as he rushed for 1,118 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior at Dillard (FL). He is scheduled to officially enroll at Miami this summer.