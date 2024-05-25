STILLWATER, Okla. - Alexa Noel of the University of Miami women's tennis team posted a straight-set victory over the top-ranked player in the nation on Friday afternoon to earn a spot in the NCAA Singles Championship title match.

In her fifth tournament win, No. 10-ranked and No. 8-seeded Noel claimed an impressive 6-3, 6-2 win against No. 1-ranked and No. 1-seeded Mary Stoiana from Texas A&M at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

The championship ticket marks the fourth time in the last five tournaments that a Miami Hurricane was in the NCAA Individual Championship match. Noel also joins three Miami alumni who have reached the singles title match.

Noel opened the match with a quick 3-0 lead until Stoiana notched back-to-back games to cut the deficit to 3-2. The slight comeback didn’t affect Noel, as she claimed consecutive games to go up 5-2. Although Stoiana secured one more game in the set, Noel showed a strong performance, 6-3, to get the semifinal match started.