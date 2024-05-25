Miami Tennis: Alexa Noel wins singles national championship
STILLWATER, Okla. - Alexa Noel is bringing the NCAA Singles Championship trophy back to the University of Miami after a three-set thriller at the Greenwood Tennis Center.
For the third time in program history, a Miami Hurricane has earned the NCAA Singles title (Audra Cohen in 2007 and Estela Perez-Somarriba in 2019). Noel secured the honor after a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory against No. 70 Anastasiia Lopata from Georgia.
"I'm so proud of the tournament that Alexa played," said head coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews. "She showed uncompromising poise and the toughness of a champion. She's a special young lady."
Lopata was first to notch a game before Noel answered right back to tie it up and secure the break point to go up 2-1. The Bulldog didn’t waiver from it, as she took the next break point against Noel to lead 3-2. In a tight point to give Lopata the possible advantage, Georgia led 4-3, hoping to go up with only one more game to claim the set. Noel persevered to take the game and tied it up at 4-4. Lopata continued to do what she did and kept the game at her pace, leading to a 6-4 set win for Georgia.
Set two started the same way, with Lopata taking the lead and earning the 2-0 advantage. Noel didn’t stray away from fighting to cut the deficit, as she came up big with a break point to make it 3-2 and ultimately tie it at three-all. The remainder of the set mirrored the same way, until Noel took the lead on break point, 6-5, for her first lead since the first set at 2-1. The Hurricane went on and took the set, 7-5, to even the match.
The first five games were back-and-forth on ties and leads. Noel started to pull away after a 3-2 lead, pushing it to 5-2. Lopata went on to take her last game of the set before Noel claimed the set, 6-3.
The accolade marks Yaroshuk-Tews' third career NCAA Singles Champion and second in the past five tournaments.
NCAA Singles Championship Results
Round of 64: #10 [8] Alexa Noel (UM) def. #42 Tanya Sasnouskaya (UT), 6-2, 7-5
Round of 32: #10 [8] Alexa Noel (UM) def. #60 Grace Piper (USC), 6-4, 3-6, 6-1
Round of 16: #10 [8] Alexa Noel (UM) def. #31 Anika Yarlagadda (UNC), 6-1, 6-2
Quarterfinals: #10 [8] Alexa Noel (UM) def. #29 Alexandra Yepifanova (STAN), 6-2, 6-3
Semifinals: #10 [8] Alexa Noel (UM) def. #1 [1] Mary Stoiana (TAMU), 6-3, 6-2
Finals: #10 [8] Alexa Noel (UM) def. #70 Anastasiia Lopata (UGA), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook