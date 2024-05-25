STILLWATER, Okla. - Alexa Noel is bringing the NCAA Singles Championship trophy back to the University of Miami after a three-set thriller at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

For the third time in program history, a Miami Hurricane has earned the NCAA Singles title (Audra Cohen in 2007 and Estela Perez-Somarriba in 2019). Noel secured the honor after a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory against No. 70 Anastasiia Lopata from Georgia.

"I'm so proud of the tournament that Alexa played," said head coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews. "She showed uncompromising poise and the toughness of a champion. She's a special young lady."

Lopata was first to notch a game before Noel answered right back to tie it up and secure the break point to go up 2-1. The Bulldog didn’t waiver from it, as she took the next break point against Noel to lead 3-2. In a tight point to give Lopata the possible advantage, Georgia led 4-3, hoping to go up with only one more game to claim the set. Noel persevered to take the game and tied it up at 4-4. Lopata continued to do what she did and kept the game at her pace, leading to a 6-4 set win for Georgia.