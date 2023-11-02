Miami to retire no. 13 jersey in honor of Heisman winner Gino Torretta
The Miami Hurricanes football program will retire the No. 13 to honor former quarterback Gino Torretta, the team announced Thursday. The retirement ceremony will take place during Miami’s final home game against Louisville on Nov. 18.
“We are excited to announce the retirement of Gino Torretta’s No. 13 jersey,” UM athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a press release. “Gino is the most decorated college player in University of Miami football history and is also a member of our Ring of Honor, which serves as the highest honor for a Hurricanes football player or coach. We look forward to recognizing Gino and his family at Hard Rock Stadium on November 18.”
Torreta will join No. 10 (George Mira), No. 14 (Vinny Testaverde), No. 42 (Jim Dooley), and No. 89 (Ted Hendricks) as the other retired numbers. Torretta is one of two UM players to win the Heisman Trophy, along with Testaverde.
Torretta, played four seasons with the Hurricanes, completing 56 percent of his passes for 7,690 yards, throwing 47 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. He ranks fifth all-time in passing yards and eighth all-time in passing touchdowns among Miami quarterbacks.
Torretta became the full-time starter in 1991 and led Miami to an undefeated 12-0 season, claiming Big East and national titles. He threw for 3,095 yards and 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions that year.
In 1992, he passed for 3,065 yards and 19 touchdowns with seven interceptions to win the Heisman Trophy. He also won the Davey O’Brien Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Maxwell Award, the Johnny Unitas Trophy, and the Chic Harley Award.
He also was the quarterback during Miami's historic wins over Florida State immortalized as "wide right I" and "wide right II."
“Gino Torretta was a great quarterback in a lot of different ways,” former Miami coach Dennis Erickson said in a press release. “He was smart. He knew the offense in and out. He was a great competitor, a leader, and most importantly a winner.”
Current players, wide receiver Michael Redding III and defensive lineman Chantz Williams, will be the last Hurricanes to wear the No. 13.
