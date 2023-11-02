The Miami Hurricanes football program will retire the No. 13 to honor former quarterback Gino Torretta, the team announced Thursday. The retirement ceremony will take place during Miami’s final home game against Louisville on Nov. 18.

“We are excited to announce the retirement of Gino Torretta’s No. 13 jersey,” UM athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a press release. “Gino is the most decorated college player in University of Miami football history and is also a member of our Ring of Honor, which serves as the highest honor for a Hurricanes football player or coach. We look forward to recognizing Gino and his family at Hard Rock Stadium on November 18.”

Torreta will join No. 10 (George Mira), No. 14 (Vinny Testaverde), No. 42 (Jim Dooley), and No. 89 (Ted Hendricks) as the other retired numbers. Torretta is one of two UM players to win the Heisman Trophy, along with Testaverde.