Junior wide receiver Brashard Smith has entered the transfer portal. The Miami playmaker did not travel with the team for its bowl game and will seek a new home for the remainder of his college career.

As Miami's fourth receiver, Smith registered 22 receptions for 263 yards (fourth on team) and scored two touchdowns during the 2023 season.

It was a drop in production from the 2022 season when he tallied 33 receptions for 308 yards. In 2021, he notched 14 receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith broke out as an elite kick returner in the 2023 season. In 20 attempts, Smith gained 975 yards, including a 98-yard touchdown against Texas A&M. His 29-yard kick return average ranked fourth in the nation.

He also has shown versatility as a rusher, gaining 132 yards on nine carries, and broke for an 80-yard run against Clemson in 2023.

The former four-star local receiver from local Miami Palmetto was a member of the 2021 recruiting class.

Miami also lost starting wide receiver Colbie Young to the transfer portal, and Xavier Restrepo confirmed he would return to Miami for the 2024 season Friday. Smith's departure will allow slot receivers Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington to get first-team reps.