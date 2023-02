After an impressive showing at Senior Bowl week, former Miami Hurricane cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is being recognized as a day two NFL draft pick. Some mock draft experts reevaluated their projections this week and have Stevenson as a second-round or third-round pick with the possibility of the Dade County native remaining in South Florida.

Draft Countdown has Stevenson going in the third round to the Miami Dolphins. It would be an intriguing pick for the Dolphins as Miami is looking to rid itself of the Byron Jones contract and Stevenson would fit the mold of a physical defensive back role that Jones was supposed to fill. Jones is due 13.5 million in 2023, which seems much for a player that has barely seen the field since arriving in Miami. Jones had Achilles surgery last offseason and did not see the field in 2022.