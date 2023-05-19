Norchad Omier officially returning to Miami
Miami forward Norchad Omier will remain in Coral Gables, at least for one more year.
First reported by the Miami Herald, Omier will return to Miami after declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft on April 24.
Omier decided to test the waters with the NBA and received an invitation to the NBA G League Elite Camp. He scored 10 points hitting 5-of-9 from the field and registered eight rebounds but did not receive an invitation to participate in the NBA Combine.
Omier had a breakout season last year, averaging 13.1 points and ten rebounds per game. He was recognized on the All-ACC Third Team selection. Omier averaged 13.1 points, and 10 rebounds while shooting 57.4 percent from the field last season.
Omier was a rebounding machine during Miami's historic Final Four run totaling a tournament-high 60 rebounds including a monster 17-rebound performance in a second-round win over Indiana.
A Native of Nicaragua, the 6-foot-7 forward played two seasons at Arkansas State and earned Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year honors.
Omier will rejoin Miami core players Wooga Poplar and Bensley Joseph. Guard Nijel Pack has yet to make a decision on if he will return to the team. The guard also declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.
Miami will look to continue its transfer success with the addition of Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland, as well as its recruiting success with incoming freshmen Michael Nwoko who impressed at the Nike Hoop summit, and Kyshawn George who committed to Miami last month.
