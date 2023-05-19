Miami forward Norchad Omier will remain in Coral Gables, at least for one more year.

First reported by the Miami Herald, Omier will return to Miami after declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft on April 24.

Omier decided to test the waters with the NBA and received an invitation to the NBA G League Elite Camp. He scored 10 points hitting 5-of-9 from the field and registered eight rebounds but did not receive an invitation to participate in the NBA Combine.

Omier had a breakout season last year, averaging 13.1 points and ten rebounds per game. He was recognized on the All-ACC Third Team selection. Omier averaged 13.1 points, and 10 rebounds while shooting 57.4 percent from the field last season.