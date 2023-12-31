Norchad Omier on track for a historic finish to the 2023-2024 season
The Miami Hurricanes' basketball program had high expectations for the 2023-2024 season. The Canes made it to the Final Four for the first time in school history last year and were ranked 13th in the preseason AP Poll.
After two months of basketball, Miami is (10-2, 1-0 ACC) only behind 18th-ranked Clemson (11-1, ACC 1-0) in the ACC standings based on overall record. In the AP rankings, however, North Carolina (8-3, ACC 1-0) and Duke (8-3, ACC 0-1) rank ninth and 16th.
Miami dropped out of the top 25 two weeks ago despite winning that week, which broke a 20-week streak, a program record. Miami remains outside of the AP poll and received 51 votes behind only Auburn (122) and Colorado (64). Miami forward Norchad Omier and the team are looking to put the past behind them and move forward going into the new calendar year.
"We got to the final four, but that doesn't matter anymore," forward Omier said. "It's a whole beginning...to us personally, rankings don't mean anything. We just try to come out every day, give everything we have. Be the best team we can be. Me, personally, I don't have no pressure. I forget about that. Try to be better than last year, and come in have fun with my teammates."
In 2022, Omier had a breakout year, averaging a double-double with 13.1 points and ten rebounds. His performance garnered some NBA attention, but ultimately, Omier chose to remain with the Hurricanes for another year. NBA scouts offered their critiques on how he could improve his game.
"They tell me I'm doing good, hit open shots, spread the floor a little bit. I want to win; I want to do whatever it takes to win. So, at the end of the day, I'm just going to do what's better for my team. Me, personally, too, hit open shots, defensive presence, rebounder, good teammate."
Omier has improved his numbers from last year, leading the team in points (17.6) and rebounds (9.8). He also scored his 1,500th career point mark in the second half against North Florida (1,506 career points). Omier is one of three active Division I players to record 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. He ranks 15th in the nation with six doubles on the year.
Omier recorded his sixth double-double of the season against North Florida (57th career double-double) with 27 points and ten rebounds. Omier’s 25 points is a new career high in a Miami uniform for the forward.
If Miami plays two games in the ACC Tournament and can return to the Elite Eight, Omier will have 358 rebounds if he gets at least ten rebounds per game. It would be the first time that a Miami player would rank in the top ten in rebounds in a season in back-to-back years. The last Hurricanes to accomplish the feat were Mike McCoy and Rick Barry, both in the early 1960s
Miami may have to lean on Omier more for the next few games as starter Nijel Pack missed the last two games with a lower extremity injury, and starter Wooga Poplar left Miami's last contest against North Florida with an ankle injury. Poplar and Pack combine for 28.8 points per game.
Miami hosts No. 18 Clemson on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 PM Eastern and will be televised on ESPN.
