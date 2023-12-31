Advertisement

In 2022, Omier had a breakout year, averaging a double-double with 13.1 points and ten rebounds. His performance garnered some NBA attention, but ultimately, Omier chose to remain with the Hurricanes for another year. NBA scouts offered their critiques on how he could improve his game. "They tell me I'm doing good, hit open shots, spread the floor a little bit. I want to win; I want to do whatever it takes to win. So, at the end of the day, I'm just going to do what's better for my team. Me, personally, too, hit open shots, defensive presence, rebounder, good teammate." Omier has improved his numbers from last year, leading the team in points (17.6) and rebounds (9.8). He also scored his 1,500th career point mark in the second half against North Florida (1,506 career points). Omier is one of three active Division I players to record 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. He ranks 15th in the nation with six doubles on the year.