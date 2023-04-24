Content Loading

Miami forward Norchad Omier has decided to test the waters with the NBA Draft. The 6'7" 250-pound third-year sophomore made the announcement via social media.

The Arkansas State transfer had a phenomenal year as a Miami Hurricane averaging 13.1 points, and 10 rebounds a game. He also helped lead Miami to its first Final Four appearance leading the entire NCAA Tournament in rebounds. A native of Nicaragua, Omier was the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year during the 2021-22 season.

