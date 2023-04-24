Norchad Omier trys his hand at NBA Draft, maintains college eligibility
Miami forward Norchad Omier has decided to test the waters with the NBA Draft. The 6'7" 250-pound third-year sophomore made the announcement via social media.
The Arkansas State transfer had a phenomenal year as a Miami Hurricane averaging 13.1 points, and 10 rebounds a game. He also helped lead Miami to its first Final Four appearance leading the entire NCAA Tournament in rebounds.
A native of Nicaragua, Omier was the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year during the 2021-22 season.
Should Miami lose Omier to the NBA it would leave a massive hole inside for the Miami Hurricanes.
Miami already loses Isaiah Wong to the NBA Draft, and Jordan Miller and others are departing the program.
Larranaga just said last week that he expects Omier, Nijel Pack, Wooga Poplar, and Bensley Joseph to return next season.
Omier has decided to not hire an agent which means he can return to the Hurricanes if his NBA dream doesn't come to fruition this year. Omier received an invite to the NBA Combine in Chicago on May 16-18. He has until May 31st to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft.
