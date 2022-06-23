OL committed to UF after visit there last weekend, UM OV still on
It was back in May that Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic OL Tommy Kinsler set his University of Miami official visit for this coming weekend.Then, four days ago, he committed to the University of Flor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news