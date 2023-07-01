Miami can make a claim for 'Running Back U' as the football program has consistently produced high-level backs over the last 50 years or so. In each of the last five decades (1970s - 2010s), Miami averaged 5.6 running backs drafted to the NFL. We took a poll in our premium message board Canes Talk to see who fans think is the best Miami running back of all time.

5. Clinton Portis

Clinton Portis, Running Back, Miami

Clinton Portis was of the most productive running backs to ever wear the orange and green and was valuable since year one at Miami. As a freshman, he would set a Miami freshman record by recording five 100-yard rushing games on his way to leading the team with 838 yards on 220 attempts, a six-yard per carry average, and scoring eight touchdowns. Clinton ended the year by setting a Hurricane Bowl Game record for longest run from scrimmage with a 73-yard TD in Miami's 28-13 Gator Bowl victory over Georgia Tech. He was named a Freshman All-American by The Sporting News. In 2000, Portis played a reserve role, rushing for 485 yards on 77 carries, a 6.3-yard average. In the Sugar Bowl game against arch-rival Florida, the Gainesville native led the Canes to victory by rushing for 94 yards in the second half, including the game-clinching 35-yard touchdown run. As the established starter for Miami's legendary 2001 team, Portis gained 1,304 yards on 240 carries (5.4 avg) and 11 touchdowns. He highlighted the season with 104 yards on 20 carries and a 39-yard touchdown run in the 2002 Rose Bowl National Championship game against Nebraska. For his career, Clinton rushed for 2,523 yards (4th most) on 440 carries (8th most) and is tied with Miami Hall of Fame member Edgerrin James for the school record with 14 career 100-yard rushing games. His 21 career rushing touchdowns in 8th most, and his nine 100-yard games in 2001 is the 2nd most for a season.

4. Alonzo Highsmith

Alonzo Highsmith, Running Back, Miami

Alonzo Highsmith was an explosive running back for Miami from 1983 to 1986. Highsmith finished his career with 1,914 yards, ranking third in school history, and 2,935 all-purpose yards, the fifth-highest total for a Hurricane. He also scored 25 career touchdowns, tied for fourth place all-time at Miami. The Miami native was a former Columbus High School standout who recorded five 100-yard rushing games, tying for the second-highest total in 'Canes history, and rushed for a team-high 50 yards and one touchdown in the 1984 Orange Bowl as Miami captured its first national championship.

3. Ottis Anderson

Ottis Anderson, Running Back, Miami, Drafted by The Arizona Cardinals

In four years Ottis Anderson broke eight long-standing rushing records and also established himself as the best runner in the history of the school. Anderson, a West Palm Beach native, became the first player in the school's history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season, with 1,266 in 1978, still the 3rd highest total in school history. His career achievements include breaking records in the following categories: career rushing yards with 3,331; all-purpose yards with 4,265; most 100-yard games with 13; and for longest kickoff return with two 100-yard returns. In 1978 he set university records for 100-yard rushing games with eight in eleven games, consecutive 100-yard games with four, and carries in a single game with 39. That season he earned first-team All-American by both The Sporting News and the Football Coaches Association.

2. Edgerrin James

Edgerrin James, Running Back, Miami

James came to Miami from Immokalee (FL.) High School where he also played linebacker and handled kickoff and field goal duties and was named a Parade All-American. He is the only Hurricane running back to post consecutive 1000+ rushing seasons and ranks 2nd in school history with 2,960 yards, despite starting only 17 games. His 35 total touchdowns is tied for the school record with Stephen McGuire, while his 32 rushing touchdowns is 2nd. He is tied for the school record with fourteen 100+ yard rushing games and had 12 multi-touchdown games in his career. He is also 3rd in rushing attempts (474), and 3rd in all-purpose yards (3,590). His 1,416 yards rushing in 1998 was the most to that time of any Miami back (now 2nd) and set a Big East record, and his 17 touchdowns that year shattered Eddie Dunn's 60-year-old school record of 14 touchdowns in 1938. James is most known for his school-record 299 yards on 39 carries performance in the Canes 49-45 upset victory over #2 UCLA in December of 1998. He was named first-team AP All-Big East, Football News All-Big East, and Football News honorable mention All-American.

1. Willis McGahee

Willis McGahee, Running Back, Miami