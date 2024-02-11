Miami alumni have had plenty of success in the NFL, including the biggest game of all, the Super Bowl. We took a poll in our premium message board, Canes Talk, to determine the best Super Bowl performances by the Miami Hurricanes.

T-2. Super Bowl XLI

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears in the Super Bowl 16 football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami, in this Sunday, Feb. 4, 2007, file photo. Wayne is a 2021 finalist for entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Super Bowl 41 featured a couple of former Miami Hurricanes, and one stole the show from the opening kickoff. Miami alum Devin Hester took the opening kick 92 yards for a touchdown for the Chicago Bears, the earliest lead in Super Bowl history. Former Cane Reggie Wayne only had two receptions for 61 yards, but it was a 53-yard touchdown that started the scoring for the Colts, who would go on to win 29-17. It was the only Super Bowl when two former Hurricanes scored the first two touchdowns of the Super Bowl.

T-2. Super Bowl XXXV

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis smiles after defeating the New York Giants 34-7 and being named the MVP of Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, Fla. The Ravens, led by Lewis and one of the great defenses in NFL history, intercepted Kerry Collins four times and held New York to 152 yards.

Ray Lewis made his stamp on the league during the 2000 season. The former Hurricane linebacker earned defensive player of the year and topped that season with a 34-7 Super Bowl win over the New York Giants, earning Super Bowl MVP honors. The Baltimore Ravens allowed only 152 yards of offense, and Lewis registered three solo tackles and four passes defended, quarterbacking the defense.

T-1. Super Bowl XXV

New York Giants running back Ottis Anderson (24) carries the ball as he leaps over Buffalo Bills' Kirby Jackson and Giants' Stephen Baker during the fourth quarter of the NFL football Super Bowl XXV in Tampa. The Giants defeated the Bills 20-19.

One of the best performances by a former Hurricane was Ottis Anderson's MVP performance against the Buffalo Bills. Many might mostly remember the missed field goal by Scott Norwood, giving the Giants a 20-19 win, but it was Anderson who would help the G-Men secure its second Super Bowl title. He was the central figure in the Giants game control offense. Anderson had 102 yards rushing on 21 carries, scoring a one-yard touchdown. Anderson is one of only four running backs in NFL history to score rushing touchdowns in two Super Bowls and win Super Bowl MVP (only Franco Harris and John Riggins accomplished this feat before Anderson, and only Emmitt Smith has achieved it since). Anderson scored a touchdown in Super Bowl XXI for the Giants against the Denver Broncos.

T-1. Super Bowl XLVII

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis (52) celebrates with free safety Ed Reed (20) after the San Francisco 49ers failed to convert on fourth down in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.