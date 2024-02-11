Poll Results: Best Super Bowl Performances by Miami Hurricanes
Miami alumni have had plenty of success in the NFL, including the biggest game of all, the Super Bowl.
We took a poll in our premium message board, Canes Talk, to determine the best Super Bowl performances by the Miami Hurricanes.
T-2. Super Bowl XLI
Super Bowl 41 featured a couple of former Miami Hurricanes, and one stole the show from the opening kickoff. Miami alum Devin Hester took the opening kick 92 yards for a touchdown for the Chicago Bears, the earliest lead in Super Bowl history.
Former Cane Reggie Wayne only had two receptions for 61 yards, but it was a 53-yard touchdown that started the scoring for the Colts, who would go on to win 29-17.
It was the only Super Bowl when two former Hurricanes scored the first two touchdowns of the Super Bowl.
T-2. Super Bowl XXXV
Ray Lewis made his stamp on the league during the 2000 season. The former Hurricane linebacker earned defensive player of the year and topped that season with a 34-7 Super Bowl win over the New York Giants, earning Super Bowl MVP honors.
The Baltimore Ravens allowed only 152 yards of offense, and Lewis registered three solo tackles and four passes defended, quarterbacking the defense.
T-1. Super Bowl XXV
One of the best performances by a former Hurricane was Ottis Anderson's MVP performance against the Buffalo Bills. Many might mostly remember the missed field goal by Scott Norwood, giving the Giants a 20-19 win, but it was Anderson who would help the G-Men secure its second Super Bowl title.
He was the central figure in the Giants game control offense. Anderson had 102 yards rushing on 21 carries, scoring a one-yard touchdown.
Anderson is one of only four running backs in NFL history to score rushing touchdowns in two Super Bowls and win Super Bowl MVP (only Franco Harris and John Riggins accomplished this feat before Anderson, and only Emmitt Smith has achieved it since). Anderson scored a touchdown in Super Bowl XXI for the Giants against the Denver Broncos.
T-1. Super Bowl XLVII
Super Bowl 47 was one of the ages for Miami Hurricanes fans. It would be Lewis's second championship, but Miami fans were most thrilled for legendary safety Ed Reed getting his first Super Bowl ring.
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31, and the game ultimately ended with the Hurricane duo on the field on a fourth-down incompletion at the five-yard line with 1:46 left.
Lewis finished second in tackles on the team with seven total (four solo), all with a massive brace on his arm suffering from torn triceps. Reed finished fourth on the team in tackles with five solo tackles and a pass defended.
On the other side of the ball, Frank Gore, in his only Super Bowl appearance, nearly willed his team to a victory. The former Cane rushed for 110 yards on 19 carries (5.8 per carry) including a long of 33. Gore scored a six-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Former Hurricanes offensive lineman Bryant McKinnie and scout team running back Damien Berry, would also earn Super Bowl championship rings on that day.
