Poll Results: Most deserving former Miami Hurricane HOF Nominee
About two weeks ago, four former Hurricanes Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne, and Vince Wilfork were named Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists. The four were among 25 semifinalists.
We took polls on our premium message board, Canes Talk, and X.com to determine who deserves the most of the four semifinalists. The ranking below is based on poll results from the message board.
4. Devin Hester
There is no question that Devin Hester is the best kick/punt returner in the history of the NFL. The question will be if the Hall of Fame will enshrine a member strictly on return ability.
Only four special teams players are in the Hall of Fame — four kickers. Hester has an NFL record of 20 kick and punt return touchdowns in his impressive career.
Hester has the most punt return touchdowns (14) than anyone in NFL history, and his 20 non-offensive touchdowns are also the most in league history. He also has the highest average yards per punt return among those with at least 300 returns in NFL history.
Hester is a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro and owns the record for most return touchdowns and total return touchdowns.
Hester deserves to get in at some point; we'll see if he gets the nod this year.
Hester is a semifinalist for the third time.
3. Vince Wilfork
Vince Wilfork played 11 of his 13 seasons with the Patriots and helped bring two Super Bowl Championships to New England. The Patriots drafted Wilfork 21st overall from Miami in 2004. He played in 158 games in New England with 148 starts while helping the Patriots to a 123-35 (.778) record as a force on the defensive line.
The seven-time team captain earned five Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro honors. The 6'2," 325-pound menace in the middle of the defensive line was one of the best at the defensive tackle position of his era.
Wilfork is a semifinalist for the third time.
2. Andre Johnson
The Houston Texans drafted Andre Johnson in the 2003 NFL Draft from the University of Miami. In 12 seasons with the Texans, Johnson became the franchise’s all-time leader in career receiving yards (13,597), receptions (1,012), and receiving touchdowns (64). His receiving yards total and receptions total are 11th all-time.
As a seven-time Pro-Bowler, Johnson became the inaugural member of the Texans’ Ring of Honor in 2017.
Johnson is a semifinalist for the third time.
1. Reggie Wayne
In 14 seasons, all with Indianapolis, Reggie Wayne played in 211 regular-season games, catching 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns—all second in Colts history to Marvin Harrison, who is enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
Wayne played in 21 postseason games, adding 93 receptions for 1,254 yards, nine touchdowns, and a Super Bowl 41 victory.
Wayne is currently ranked 10th in receiving yards and receptions in NFL history, proving he is one of the best receivers ever.
Wayne is a semifinalist for the fifth time.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook