About two weeks ago, four former Hurricanes Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne, and Vince Wilfork were named Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists. The four were among 25 semifinalists. We took polls on our premium message board, Canes Talk, and X.com to determine who deserves the most of the four semifinalists. The ranking below is based on poll results from the message board.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3VyIGZvcm1lciBNaWFtaSBIdXJyaWNhbmVzIG5hbWVkIHRvIFBy byBGb290YmFsbCBIYWxsIG9mIEZhbWUgU2VtaWZpbmFsaXN0IGxpc3QuIDxi cj48YnI+V2hv4oCZcyBtb3N0IGRlc2VydmluZz88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhbmVzX2NvdW50eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AY2FuZXNfY291bnR5PC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IcWdCcnpaS1BuIj5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vSHFnQnJ6WktQbjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJjdXMgQmVuamFtaW4g KEBCZW5qYW1pblJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9CZW5qYW1pblJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTcyOTYyNTMzNDAyNTE5MTkwNz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

4. Devin Hester

Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester (23) celebrates as he scores on an 89-yard punt-return in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks, in an NFL football game in Chicago Hester, the all-purpose speedster who holds the NFL record for kick return touchdowns with 20, announced his retirement from the NFL, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

There is no question that Devin Hester is the best kick/punt returner in the history of the NFL. The question will be if the Hall of Fame will enshrine a member strictly on return ability. Only four special teams players are in the Hall of Fame — four kickers. Hester has an NFL record of 20 kick and punt return touchdowns in his impressive career. Hester has the most punt return touchdowns (14) than anyone in NFL history, and his 20 non-offensive touchdowns are also the most in league history. He also has the highest average yards per punt return among those with at least 300 returns in NFL history. Hester is a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro and owns the record for most return touchdowns and total return touchdowns. Hester deserves to get in at some point; we'll see if he gets the nod this year. Hester is a semifinalist for the third time.

3. Vince Wilfork

New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork (75) warms up before an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 22, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass.

Vince Wilfork played 11 of his 13 seasons with the Patriots and helped bring two Super Bowl Championships to New England. The Patriots drafted Wilfork 21st overall from Miami in 2004. He played in 158 games in New England with 148 starts while helping the Patriots to a 123-35 (.778) record as a force on the defensive line. The seven-time team captain earned five Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro honors. The 6'2," 325-pound menace in the middle of the defensive line was one of the best at the defensive tackle position of his era. Wilfork is a semifinalist for the third time.

2. Andre Johnson

Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans drafted Andre Johnson in the 2003 NFL Draft from the University of Miami. In 12 seasons with the Texans, Johnson became the franchise’s all-time leader in career receiving yards (13,597), receptions (1,012), and receiving touchdowns (64). His receiving yards total and receptions total are 11th all-time. As a seven-time Pro-Bowler, Johnson became the inaugural member of the Texans’ Ring of Honor in 2017. Johnson is a semifinalist for the third time.

1. Reggie Wayne

Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver, Indianapolis Colts