Miami needed a big-time corner who can use his size to disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage. Damari Brown at 6'2" and 180 pounds fits perfectly on the boundary for Miami with great footwork, long arms that are built for press man, and plays with the desired level of physicality. See how he compares to a new all-pro.

Brown is a true "lockdown" corner on the field. The four-star comes out of local Broward County powerhouse American Heritage (Plantation) known for producing NFL DB talents like Patrick Surtain Jr., and Tyson Campbell. The Miami legacy has excellent patience at the line of scrimmage which allows him to effectively jam wideouts and disrupt the offensive teams timing for their route concepts.

Brown is super physical at the line. It is a dogfight to get off the ball, but his physicality does not stop there as he is a force against the quick screen game routinely blowing up ball carries after slipping past would-be blockers. Understands how to use the sideline as his extra defender. Great job of putting his frame on wideouts squeezing them towards the sideline which leaves no room for the quarterback to throw the ball.

The hometown defensive back continuously improves each year with his eyes which have allowed him to break on some interceptions out of zone coverage.

A true "dog" as he plays his best ball when the lights are shining the brightest. He's had multiple big games in his career vs. teams like nationally ranked Chaminade-Madonna where he put the "straps" on Ohio State 5-star commit Jeremiah Smith in back-to-back years.