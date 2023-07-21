The 2023 recruiting class for Miami may go down as one of the best in its history, and it certainly has a chance to be the pillar for future championships. But before we get ahead of ourselves, let's take look at which players will have the best chance to contribute in year one.

4. Wide Receiver Nathaniel Joseph

Nathaniel Joseph, Wide

Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph was another standout in the spring, and the speedy slot receiver may get an opportunity to show his skills in the return game as well. Joseph is a relentless worker that will earn his way onto the playing field. He is the type of receiver that will excel in the new 'Air Raid' offense. He often made big-time plays by catching short passes and turning them into big gains during his prep career. He tallied around 3,000 all-purpose yards during his high school career and will be a matchup nightmare at the college level.



3. Defensive Lineman Rueben Bain

Rueben Bain, Defensive End, Miami

Rueben "Hurricane" Bain was a force to be reckoned with in the spring. His three-sack performance in the spring game all but secures some playing time for the Miami Central alum. His ability to play both inside and outside will play a factor in how much Bain sees the field depending on injuries to the defensive line. Based on his performance in the spring and his ability to already bench 405 pounds, it would be hard to imagine Bain not seeing the field often this season. Bain totaled 29.5 sacks in his junior season.

2. Running Back Mark Fletcher

Mark Fletcher, Running Back, Miami

The running back position for most teams is usually a position by committee. This means several backs will get carries to help battle the attrition of the position. That approach should allow freshman Mark Fletcher to get some carries this season. Fletcher averaged nearly nine yards per carry last year rushing for 1,934 yards and 23 touchdowns in his senior season at American Heritage Plantation. Fletcher has the size (6'0" and 225 pounds) to run between the tackles and the speed to take it the distance. He has also shown a tremendous ability to catch the football, which bodes well for offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's offense.

1. Offensive Lineman Francis Mauigoa

Francis Mauigoa, Offensive Lineman, Miami