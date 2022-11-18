Miami running back Thad Franklin has left the program and intends to enter the transfer portal. The sophomore running back released this statement via his Instagram account.

“Growing up in South Florida, I have been a diehard Canes fan my whole life,” Franklin wrote on Instagram on Friday. “I grew up dreaming to hit the field in orange and green. I was honored to have the opportunity to be a Miami Hurricane and represent them on the gridiron. I am thankful for the opportunity and will always cherish my time at the U. However, my time at the University of Miami has come to an end. I will be entering the transfer portal in an effort to continue pursuing my dreams. I want to thank my coaches, my teammates, and everyone associated with the program for allowing me to grow and make friendships, relationships, and memories there. You will be truly missed."

Franklin recorded 381 rushing yards on 73 carries for an average of 5.2 yards-per-carry and seven touchdowns over the course of his two-year career at the University of Miami in 13 games. The sophomore running back also record 6 catches for 59 receiving yards in those 13 contests.

Franklin saw a reduction in carries even when Don Chaney Jr., Henry Parrish, and Jaylan Knighton battled injuries this season. UAB transfer Luscious Stanley jumped over Franklin on the depth chart and is expected to continue to contribute this season.

Franklin was the 13th-best running back in the 2021 class out of nearby Chaminade-Madonna in Hollywood. Miami now has just four scholarship running backs on scholarship in Chaney, Knighton, Parrish, and Tre'Vonte Citizen.

Third-year sophomores Parrish and Knighton expect to be available for Saturday's contest at Clemson. Chaney is expected to dress for Saturday's game as well after an injury kept him sidelined the entire season. Citizen suffered a serious knee injury in fall camp and should return next season.

