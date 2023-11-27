Multiple reports are confirming that Jahfari Harvey will enter the transfer portal. The fifth-year redshirt junior will use his last year of eligibility at a different school once the transfer window opens on December 4th.

During the 2023 season, Harvey registered 23 total tackles (ten solo), a fumble recovery, and one sack. Harvey started 18 games but saw his playing time dwindle with the emergence of true freshman Rueben Bain.

In five years, Harvey has tallied 99 total tackles (55 solo), three pass defenses, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble and an interception.

Harvey represented the team during ACC Media Days in 2022.

Harvey was a four-star prospect coming out of Vero Beach High School and was rated the No. 11 defensive end and No. 23 player in Florida by Rivals.com. He chose Miami over Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, and UCF.