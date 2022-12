Sources have reported that Miami safety Brian Balom is withdrawing his name from the transfer portal. Manny Navarro of The Athletic reported Balom is close to graduation and re-enter the portal after getting his degree. This does not guarantee that he will return to the Miami football program.

The third-year redshirt freshman made his intentions to enter the transfer portal public last Friday. The decision by Balom to enter the transfer portal left three safeties on Miami's roster. Seven of the 17 transfers from Miami from the 2023 roster have been defensive backs.

Balom, Kamren Kinchens, and James Williams are the only safeties remaining from the position from the 2022 season. Balom has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

As a true freshman in 2020 Balom played in ten games and missed the entire 2021 season with an injury. Balom returned in 2022, starting the season opener and playing in 11 games.