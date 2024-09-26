Content Loading

The 2025 Rivals150 was refreshed and released earlier this week. The rankings update coincided with commitment season, so the team rankings are becoming worth tracking as colleges all over the country begin to see their classes take shape. Today, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores a handful of schools making noise for one reason or another as high-profile prospects continue to fly off the board.

TOP DOG: Kentucky

Malachi Moreno (© Matt Stone/The Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Whether or not Kentucky finishes the cycle in the top spot is largely unimportant due to the public perception victory head coach Mark Pope has already claimed with his hot start. The new UK head coach has landed commitments from a pair of top-30 prospects before he coaches his first game in Lexington, and the message that sends is loud. The fact that Pope beat out programs such as Indiana, North Carolina, Arkansas and Alabama to win those battles is even more encouraging for members of Big Blue Nation. It sure seems as though commitments from four-stars Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno are just the start, however, as the Wildcats remain involved with elite prospects such as Acaden Lewis, Chris Cenac and Caleb Wilson among others. Kentucky is pretty unlikely to have the top class when all is said and done, but the obvious momentum is encouraging to say the least.

HOT START: Ole Miss

Patton Pinkins

A program that hasn't been to the NCAA tournament since 2019 and has made just three appearances in the event since 2002, Ole Miss boasts a top-five class for the time being. The dawn of the NIL era and the hiring of Chris Beard seem to be turning the basketball tide in Oxford, as doors that were perpetually closed to the Rebels in the past now seem to be swinging open with haste. Four-star prospects Tylis Jordan and Patton Pinkins are already in the fold for 2025 and each projects as a contributor. Pinkins is the talented son of Ole Miss assistant coach Al Pinkins, while Jordan is the type of long, athletic wing some scouts think may have a professional future if his development breaks correctly in the coming years. The Rebels are also involved with major prospects such as Kaden Magwood and Mikel Brown Jr. among others.

EMPTY CUPBOARD: North Carolina

Derek Dixon (Rivals.com)

There’s a little huffing and puffing emanating from Chapel Hill over a slow start to the cycle. The fact that North Carolina is yet to land its first 2025 commitment isn’t ideal, sure, but it seems as though things on that front are scheduled to change in short order. The Tar Heels are seen as the solid favorite to land four-star guard Derek Dixon and also still chasing in-demand prospects such as Braylon Mullins, Koa Peat and Caleb Wilson along with No. 1 overall prospect A.J. Dybantsa. The Tar Heels are a candidate to close strong, even if they stumbled into a handful of misses at the start.

PROGRAM TO WATCH: Miami

Cameron Boozer