One of the biggest wins for Miami’s 2023 class was getting Miami Central star defensive lineman Rueben Bain to stay home with the Hurricanes. Bain chose Miami over Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, and Louisville immediately after winning the Nat Moore Trophy, which recognizes the top high school player in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe Counties. Bain topped his week by winning a state championship Friday night with a 38-31 win over American Heritage. Miami Central completed an undefeated season that included a win over IMG Academy in the season-opener.

However, Max Preps (2nd), USA Today (4th), and High School Football of America (2nd) all did not crown Central as national champs. Bain and Central claim they are the best team in the nation.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW7igJl0IGRlbnkgUnVlYmVuIEJhaW7igJlzIHByb3ZlbiByZXN1 bWUuPGJyPjxicj5IZeKAmXMgZ29pbmcgdG8gYmUgYSBwcm9ibGVtIGFzIHNv b24gYXMgaGUgc3RlcHMgb24gY2FtcHVzLiDwn5iJIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcnVlYmVuYmFpbmpyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBydWViZW5iYWluanI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9l RU9YSklwT0VWIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZUVPWEpJcE9FVjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBDYW5lc0NvdW50eS5jb20gKEBjYW5lc19jb3VudHkpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2FuZXNfY291bnR5L3N0YXR1cy8x NjA2MzI3NTYwMDM1NjA2NTI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2Vt YmVyIDIzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“I definitely say winning that Nat Moore trophy and then coming back to win a state championship a couple of days later. I’m the first player to win that trophy for Central and then I was part of winning a national championship for Central. A chance to do both of those things. It was a perfect week, for high school football for Central and just me in general." With his brother Reggie Bain on staff as a graduate assistant, there was some pressure on Bain to stay home for his favorite college football team. “I wouldn’t say pressure, but I could feel it. You could feel the want from people and the whole staff. They would contact me every day. It was like if I don’t go I wonder how they would feel, but it wasn’t anything that I felt negative.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SdWViZW4g4oCcSHVycmljYW5l4oCdIEJhaW4uIDxicj48YnI+Q29t aW5nIHRvIGEgc3RhZGl1bSBuZWFyIHlvdS7wn5izIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcnVlYmVuYmFpbmpyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBydWViZW5iYWluanI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9F dk5iZXhjMWNMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRXZOYmV4YzFjTDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyAzMDUgU3BvcnRzIChAMzA1U3BvcnRzcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zMDVTcG9ydHNzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA2MzI3MTQ5 MDA2MzkzMzQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIzLCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=