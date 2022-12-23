Rueben Bain Had The Most Memorable Week Of His Life, Next Stop Coral Gables
One of the biggest wins for Miami’s 2023 class was getting Miami Central star defensive lineman Rueben Bain to stay home with the Hurricanes. Bain chose Miami over Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, and Louisville immediately after winning the Nat Moore Trophy, which recognizes the top high school player in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe Counties.
Bain topped his week by winning a state championship Friday night with a 38-31 win over American Heritage. Miami Central completed an undefeated season that included a win over IMG Academy in the season-opener.
However, Max Preps (2nd), USA Today (4th), and High School Football of America (2nd) all did not crown Central as national champs. Bain and Central claim they are the best team in the nation.
“I definitely say winning that Nat Moore trophy and then coming back to win a state championship a couple of days later. I’m the first player to win that trophy for Central and then I was part of winning a national championship for Central. A chance to do both of those things. It was a perfect week, for high school football for Central and just me in general."
With his brother Reggie Bain on staff as a graduate assistant, there was some pressure on Bain to stay home for his favorite college football team.
“I wouldn’t say pressure, but I could feel it. You could feel the want from people and the whole staff. They would contact me every day. It was like if I don’t go I wonder how they would feel, but it wasn’t anything that I felt negative.”
Head Coach Mario Cristobal mentioned during his press conference Wednesday that the team did a great job in recruiting the players that are committed to the 2023 class. Bain reiterated that sentiment.
“All the guys that were from Miami really. I got a chance to talk to them and they told me what it really was, how the program is going, the direction they’re headed in, and telling me how they need me at the university.”
Bain mentioned during his process that the crowd atmosphere was a factor in his decision. He feels confident that the fans will support the team once they start winning.
“When you do it the right way at home there’s no better feeling. Once you start winning the fans are going to come and support.”
At 6’3,” 250 plus pounds, Bain has the ability to play inside or outside on the defensive line. No matter the situation Bain is willing to play in any position that gives his team the best chance to win.
“I prefer playing outside but if its anything I can do to help my team win. I’m willing to do it.”
