Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media ahead of the game with Texas A&M in week two. He started with an opening statement:

“Weathered some of that bad weather to start the game. I’m sure we made their presence felt, looking forward to see them pack the house this weekend coming up. Then again, got a chance to review the film and get right back to practice, back to work with our guys today. Typically turn our focus to Texas A&M. Obviously a real impressive team. Lots of good players coming off a really big performance on Saturday or whatnot. Certainly looking forward to the opportunity. Again, good start today.”

What he meant:

Miami battled through some rain at the start of the game and Cristobal appreciates the fan support in game one. He is hoping to see a high attendance for the Texas A&M game and is looking forward to the opportunity to play against a formidable opponent.





On what the challenges will be in pass defense:

“Well they bring a lot of challenges, not only through the air, but they’re big up front. They’re big, they’re physical, they’re talented, those are athletic guys. They move their feet well. They’re heavy-handed. They got a really good run game. They took their shots, so I think that might be a little bit skewed as to their capabilities because they have a very strong run game. You watch the way that their…not only their alignment, but their tight ends, the way that they involve them in the run game, and the way their receivers block in the run game as well. They’re a very potent offense. They are a challenging bunch, and we’re looking forward to it.”

What he meant:

A&M will be challenge for Miami along the offensive line. Although the Aggies were very pass-heavy against New Mexico in week one Cristobal is well aware of the capability of their running game which is impressive as far as the number of players/positions that are involved. Miami will be ready for the challenge.





On the challenges a Bobby Petrino offense poses:

“Well, it’s a lot of years of great offenses, right? He’s done it every way imaginable right? He knows how to use his pieces. He’s got some really good pieces over there. They got off to a great start. They got a great quarterback. He’s got some great supporting cast members I should say. The most important thing is making sure that we study film really really well and that our plan is as airtight that it can be to give our players the best chance to play fast and free.”

What he meant:

Petrino has much experience and utilizes many weapons to be effective. Quarterback Connor Weigman and his playmakers are impressive. The game plan has to be nearly flawless for the players to not overthink and make plays.





On starting Wide Receiver Colbie Young

“Well, he’s a fast guy. He’s okay, first of all. Took a shot. He was a full go, finished the game. A little banged up. He worked on his speed. He worked on his initial quickness more than anything this offseason. His ability to accelerate, decelerate so he can become a complete route runner. What’s really important coming out of junior college well a lot of people thought well, is this guy a wide receiver? Is he a tight end? He’s a really good wide receiver and I think his hard work in the offseason has paid off. It shows, and it shows in past games. Showed a nice burst there. Did a great job of securing the football even more, so did a nice job setting up his blocks down the field. He wants to get better. He knows there are a lot of areas that he wants to attack. He’s relentless about his approach to the game so a great guy to have on our team.”

What he meant:

"Young has worked in the offseason to get faster, and it was evident in game one. He will be fully healthy for game two despite missing some time in game one. He made a great play running through traffic en route to the end zone while securing the football. Young is relentless about becoming a better football player."





On Texas A&Ms quarterbacks:

“Well, they’re really good. Not only in this past game, but they’ve shown last year how good they can be. They score a lot of points and make a lot of explosive plays. What probably stuck out most in their game on Saturday is the score kept changing in a hurry because of the explosive plays they made. Again, they’re not a one-dimensional team. They can run the ball really really well and protect the quarterback really well. Looking forward to the challenge.”

What he meant:

A&M has an explosive passing offense but still well aware that the Aggies can run the football well as well.





On blocking and tackling in game one:

“Progress. Solid performance in a lot of different areas. Especially as it relates to tackling, as it relates to blocking we had a…I think it was one negative play it was because Emory [Williams] scrambled late, little bit of a coverage sack, was the one negative play. Up front, there’s improvement and lots of improvement to be made at that position. Hand-placement, movement, identification, leverage angles all that stuff, but there certainly is progress which we’re excited about, and I think our players watched some film and they left there I would say with just an appetite to get better. They brought it upon themselves to keep working hard, practice harder. Get in better game shape. We didn’t have a ton of plays in this last game. It was a night game. So now the challenge is during the day becomes greater, right? Playing in some of the climates that we are going to playing, particularly at home. It needs to be an advantage for us. But overall just being around our team now for the past several months, it wasn’t a shock that the conversations were centered around improvement. As opposed to, hey we did this really well, so it’s a good place to be.”

What he meant:

Cristobal was pleased with blocking and tackling with his football team except for the one sack given up late in the game. Players are looking to improve in week two. Cristobal wants the humidity to be an advantage for his team at home.





On the running back debuts of Ajay Allen and Mark Fletcher:

“Yeah, they performed well. I thought all backs did. Especially considering the fact that Miami of Ohio does play with an extra defender in the box. They create tough angles. You saw the edges how tight they were. It was tough to get yards inside. Sometimes they’d make them inside, sometimes they’d bounce them outside. They played with really good discipline and really good ball security. Which is really important, right? They were on point with their assignment with their reads for the most part, and they ran hard. For a guy that just got here, transferred in, just got here in fall camp. Another guy that’s a high schooler, that also didn’t start up until June. Those guys, they did a really good job. They really did.”

What he meant:

Cristobal was impressed with the play of both Allen and Fletcher considering that on some occasions Miami (OH) played with an extra player to stop the running game. No significant mistakes were made which is impressive because they both were not with the team for spring practice.





On emphasizing red zone efficiency against Texas A&M:

“I think every team in the country will always make that point. Such a big part of fall camp. Such a big part of the game plan, and last year we really struggled in the red zone. I believe they were a top ten top seven to be exact red zone defense in the country. They just do a really good job of forcing you to just earn every inch. Very well coached team. There’s a lot of experience on that staff. A lot of really good football players and they all put it together really well.”

What he meant:

There is always an emphasis to be efficient in the red zone for every team in football. It will be tough to score against A&M inside the 20-yard line.





On Xavier Restrepo winning the kick and punt return jobs:

“He earned it. He won it flat out.”

What he meant:

Restrepo won the job and deserves the responsibility to return kicks.





On if the message to the team is any different going into this week against Texas A&M:

“I think the juice takes care of itself. I don’t have to do anything at a practice to increase that. They are well aware of the opportunity that we have in front of us. I think we’re fortunate to have a bunch guys that..they like to work, and they’re really taking these processes. They’re elevating standards on a daily basis, and so far, they’ve allowed us to push ourselves which is really, really important. In terms of that stuff. I think that every…when you reach that level of being a competitor, at a high level, that it doesn’t matter who lines up in front of you, you want to get after it. Do we all know the lights get brighter? The national…we used to call them the three blimp games. I don’t know if they fly blimps anymore for the big ones. I think we all know the opportunity that again is in front of us. Our guys are…they’re really excited, and it showed up in practice today.”

What he meant:

The team knows what's at stake in this week's game against Texas A&M. The team competes on a high level daily and no need to elevate its level for an opponent because they are always looking to elevate their standards.





On honoring the 1983 national championship team during halftime of the game:

“I remember a black and white TV at my grandfather’s house. I remember that. Yeah, it’s the most iconic, historic, you name it. Anything super positive that you can because it changed the community down here, right? It changed what the Miami Hurricanes were to be, and the future, the brand, label. I think it made Miami Hurricanes fans out of all of us, you know, because of the way they played the game. Of course, they won the game, but the way they played the game. Inspired so many after that to come become Miami Hurricanes and then inspire fans not only in the community but over the entire country. So it’s a tremendous honor to have those guys in house, and we got at least one on staff, couple of them on staff.”

What he meant:

The 1983 team changed the perception of Miami college football and has inspired so many afterward. Cristobal is honored to have members of the team on staff and present for Saturday's game.





On Texas A&M’s Defensive Line:

“What stands out? A lot. Besides being disruptive, they’re disruptive because they’re explosive players are really thick and powerful. But they are also athletic where they can counter, they can get themselves out of tough positions. They split double-teams even when your double teams are really from a technique and a fundamental standpoint, they’ve done really well. They create edges in the passing game. They find ways to just use their hands really well and pin an elbow, get a hold of a wrist, dip, rip, get underneath, flip offensive lineman hips and create some really some condensed pockets and push the pocket in the middle, but it’s not from bull rush standpoint, they truly…they’re coached really well and they’re really talented, and they play hard. They’re an excellent D-Line.”

What he meant:

Texas A&M's defensive line is extremely athletic.





On the ACC, adding Cal, Stanford, and SMU:

“I spent a lot time out there playing against those teams. Really good teams, really good schools, great fan bases, great places to play. I trust the leadership of not only the university but of our conference and certainly excited to have those teams a part of it as well.”

What he meant:

Cristobal has experience against the two Pac-12 teams and trusts the ACC and University with those decisions.





On starting linebacker Francisco Mauigoa:

“Oh, he’s relentless. Plays fearless, moves his body around. He’s reckless with his body, but he’s pinpoint, accurate, and detailed in his assignments, alignments, and all that kind of stuff. Tremendous nose for the ball. He gets it. He’s a great leader. He’s unphased. Good play, bad play, he’s on to the next one. I think guys feed off of that and they know that he’s as good of a person as he is a football player. So it resonates strongly when he has success.”

What he meant:

Mauigoa is smart, aggressive, and a great leader. He is consistent and does not let his emotions get he best of him.





On the health status of Tight End Elijah Arroyo:

“We expect he has a good chance to be available. He makes a lot of progress. Tough one man. I’d love to say ready roll or be able to just rule it out to make it clear for all of us, but it’s progressing, it’s just hard to say. We’re very hopeful and from what we saw today, we’re very encouraged. We feel really good about it.”

What he meant:

Arroyo is questionable to start against Texas A&M.





On backup tight end Jaleel Skinner:

“He’s okay. He’s working his way to get in the lineup. He’s a good football player. He’s just working to get more reps.”

What he meant:

Skinner is not injured and has not earned playing time.





On handling the linebacker rotation this season:

“If guys are earning playing time, they are going to play. I think you see it by position. Certain positions had a lot of rotations, and others didn’t. It certainly on who earns the playing time. It’s not going to be just gifted. It’s not going to be inherited. That position is one in particular that has a lot of competition, and those guys have demonstrated the ability to work our system at a higher level and play, for the most part they played really well. They played hard, which is really important. They got us lined up the right way. It’s going to have those guys playing different combinations with each other. God forbid any injuries occur we can mix and match a little bit better. Looking forward to not only that position but the running backs is another position, running back position is one that there is competition, and we let it play out throughout the course of the week. It keeps those guys on edge. It keeps them playing at a higher level.”

What he meant:

Players that have been deemed to earn playing time will play regardless of status or age. There is plenty of competition at both the linebacker and running back positions. The competition will help the team be better and withstand injuries.





On the many freshmen getting playing time:

“I don’t think their attitude’s ever been different. Fifteen that were in high school last year played. Not counting redshirt freshmen, so that’s a lot. They were excited. We expected that amount to play. We did. In recruiting, we saw that they were high-level guys that come from really good programs, and they trained, they earned it. We’re not going to throw a guy out there because he was a highly recruited guy, and you know we don’t want to ruffle any feathers, that just doesn’t work. If you don’t earn it, you’re just not going to play. We are going to help you find the path to get better and play. All these guys did. So I think that being out there, they realize just how different it is and having a coach nearby where he can give you a tip or a reminder at the last second of practice, which we try to stay away from. I think they all did really well. I don’t think the moment was too big for any of them. In this game, some guys played when the game was in hand. We had control of it. But even so, I don’t think any of them were phased by it. We look forward to playing more of them and having them get more playing time as well.”

What he meant:

Cristobal expected to play many freshmen against Miami (OH). The players that perform well in practice will play in games. The freshmen were ready to play.





On Tyle Van Dyke playing with a taped finger during the Miami (OH) game:

“He’s fine. He liked it when they tried it. So much was made of it in the media when they saw him with that. People thought it was a prosthetic finger or something like that. Whatever makes him feel comfortable. You saw him throw the ball. There’s no limits on what he can do. I think that our training staff is very hi-tech. Very cutting-edge where they just create something. So really need ways to enhance the efficiency, alleviate any issues that our guys may have. In Tyler’s case, it’s more of an efficiency, it’s operational. He has no limits right now.”

What he meant:

The media made more of his injury than it needed to be. Van Dyke does not have any limitations and the training staff will continue to work with him to make sure he's comfortable.





On the impact of the new additions to the offensive line – Transfers Matt Lee and Javion Cohen, and true freshman Francis Mauigoa:

“Yeah, it's something that we need to do every single year. It’s a great billboard. It’s a great commercial for other guys that are seeking opportunities to grow at that position. We’re such a trench-driven organization, and we need more and certainly need some playmakers outside. It’s only been one game, but I think if you sat them down, and you asked them their experience, how they’re developing, how they’re treated, how they’re growing, maturing, I think you would be very happy with their responses. To see them come out and perform as if they’ve been playing together for a long time, that was neat to see. It was better to see them today talking about getting better. Really was. Those guys have a lot of pride, and they are not in any way, shape, or form looking for pats on the back or any kind of satisfaction. They just want to prove, they want to get better, and they want to win.”

What he meant:

Bringing in players from the transfer portal is a necessity. The success that the transfers are having is great for other players around the country to see. It shows that you can transfer to Miami and be successful immediately. The transfer looked as if they'd been working together for years already. They are constantly looking to improve their craft.





On Center Matt Lee’s performance:

“Matt Lee played well. That was the expectation watching him on film while he was at UCF. You can tell that he was a high-level player. He’s gained about 20 pounds since he’s been here. Twenty pounds of good weight. He’s practiced extremely hard. He was a representative for us at media days. He was selected as a captain for last week’s game. The fact that he played well was no surprise. He likes to be pushed, and so we’ll push him. Matt Lee’s got a lot more in the tank to give his teammates at University of Miami so we’re going to make sure that we go again.”

What he meant:

Lee has gained 20 pounds of muscle and played well in game one. He has more to prove this season.





On Lee’s athleticism:

“Probably since the days of Don Bailey. It’s a tremendous advantage. We like to think of our offensive linemen as being as big a playmaker as some of the guys out on the perimeter. When they can do certain things, you can expand the offense and some things you do as well. So proud of his effort, performance and looking forward to getting after his butt all week long.”

What he meant:

Having athletic offensive linemen can open up the offense. Cristobal was pleased with the effort from his center but will continue to push him to be greater.