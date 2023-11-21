Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

We start by sharing what Miami fans should be thankful for with this Miami Hurricanes football team (1:16).

Lance Guidry made headlines yesterday, and we weigh in if his comments were real talk or coach speak (5:40).

We discuss if Miami will be motivated to play Boston College after playing two top-ten teams in consecutive weeks (13:39) and discuss keys for Miami to get a win in Chestnut Hill and standout players (18:06).

We also discuss the importance of the game in recruiting (28:28) and the possibility of a five-star Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith, flipping to Miami with the Hurricanes offering Smith's high school teammate, quarterback Cedrick Bailey (33:17).

Lastly, we discuss big South Florida high school games involving Miami commits and targets (39:02).