Storm Tracker Podcast - At the Crib - Week one spring practice takeaways
Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.
First, we discuss the potential of the passing game with new quarterback Cam Ward (1:58). We also discuss the depth of the offensive position groups (11:30).
We talk about which defenders will continue to flash this spring (15:05) and share which players we want to see flash the most (22:43).
Next, we discuss which players may enter the portal after spring ball (28:51).
Lastly, we discuss top performers from the UA Camp in Miami (34:54).
