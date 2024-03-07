Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

First, we discuss the potential of the passing game with new quarterback Cam Ward (1:58). We also discuss the depth of the offensive position groups (11:30).

We talk about which defenders will continue to flash this spring (15:05) and share which players we want to see flash the most (22:43).

Next, we discuss which players may enter the portal after spring ball (28:51).

Lastly, we discuss top performers from the UA Camp in Miami (34:54).