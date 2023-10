Marcus Benjamin and Brandon Odoi of FootballHotbed.com break down Miami's 29-26 win over Virginia and other topics.

We share our thoughts on the game (1:15) and the play of starting Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (4:22).

We dive into Miami's upcoming matchup against NC State and if Miami can pull off a road win (15:44).

We discuss if Miami can also go up to Tallahassee and beat undefeated Florida State (18:42) and the chances of Miami making the ACC title game (21:25).

Lastly, discuss the chances of Miami flipping Jordan Lyle, Jeremiah Smith, and Chris Ewald (23:55).