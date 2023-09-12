Marcus Benjamin is joined by Chris Vinel, sports writer for the Daytona Beach News-Journal, to discuss the matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

We start with Vinel's perspective on the controversy with former Miami Hurricane great Ed Reed and the Bethune administration (1:10).

We also discuss new head coach Raymond Woodie Jr. and his impact on the program thus far (4:45).

Vinel provides his take on the Wildcat offense so far this season (6:56) and the possibility of Bethune using two quarterbacks in the game against Miami (9:43). He also shares his thoughts on Bethune Quarterback Luke Sprague (10:38).

He shares his thoughts on the playmakers on offense (11:38) and the standouts on defense (13:18).

We also discuss Daytona area Miami recruiting targets LJ McCray (15:39) and Zavier Mincey (17:49) and what they could bring to the 2024 recruiting class.

We share our predictions of the outcome of the game between Miami and Bethune (19:46).