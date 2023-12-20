The Miami Hurricanes have officially signed defensive tackle Artavius Jones. The four-star brings much-needed size to the position and can play anywhere on the defensive line with his premier athleticism.

At 6'4, 305 pounds, Miami has secured its trenches for the next few years with his addition despite rivals Florida State attempting to flip him.

Jones is a two-sport athlete who can play basketball at a high level for his size and was upgraded to a four-star prospect on Rivals this season. Jones explained how genuine the staff played a factor in his signing:

"You can tell that they're real people. It's pure love from them. This is the best school ever. I visited many schools, but Miami is the best school."