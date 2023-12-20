The 2024 Class: Defensive Lineman Artavius Jones signs with Miami
The Miami Hurricanes have officially signed defensive tackle Artavius Jones. The four-star brings much-needed size to the position and can play anywhere on the defensive line with his premier athleticism.
At 6'4, 305 pounds, Miami has secured its trenches for the next few years with his addition despite rivals Florida State attempting to flip him.
Jones is a two-sport athlete who can play basketball at a high level for his size and was upgraded to a four-star prospect on Rivals this season. Jones explained how genuine the staff played a factor in his signing:
"You can tell that they're real people. It's pure love from them. This is the best school ever. I visited many schools, but Miami is the best school."
What it means for Miami
Miami is getting a unicorn on the defensive line; not many 300+ defensive tackles double as a wide receiver or tight end on offense. The tape displays his wow factor, as kids his size should not be able to catch WR screens and turn them into explosive plays.
The Canes will count on this elite athleticism in the trenches to generate a consistent pass rush from the interior. It is expected that Jones to move up and down our defensive line in search of the best matchup.
Stats
Jones was productive as a senior, recording 58 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss.
Pro Comparison - Christian Wilkins
The Miami Dolphins 6'4 star defensive tackle is a unicorn in his own right, consistently flashes freak athleticism, and can play sideline to sideline from the interior.
These traits seem to be in Jones's future as we hope for his steady development. Both play with superior athleticism and relentless abandon. Defensive line coaches Joe Salave'a and Jason Taylor will be excited to develop the young and talented player known as the "Blountstown Baller."
