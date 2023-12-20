The 2024 Class: Defensive Tackle Justin Scott signs with Miami
Miami has a plethora of five-star prospects committed or on the hook. Chicago St. Ignatius Prep (IL) defensive tackle Justin Scott became the second one to sign Wednesday morning, joining safety Zaquan Patterson.
The elite defensive lineman is a top 10 prospect and a top two player at the position. Miami was able to flip Scott from Ohio State, giving the Hurricanes two wins over the Buckeyes.
"Really just that the relationship I built with everyone on the staff, not just one coach," Scott said. "I could really just talk to any coach over there at any time. I feel like that's my true home and the place I need to be."
What it means for Miami
The model set by Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and Ohio State all did the same thing - win in the trenches. Miami was able to do that on the offensive line with the 2023 cycle and select transfers. Now, they are doing it in 2024 with the defensive line.
Scott is one of the best defensive line prospects nationally and arguably the top defensive tackle to come to Miami since Leonard Taylor - who could be a first-rounder in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Pro Comparison - Chris Jones
Scott, the 6'5" 310 athlete, is an elite athlete at the position and a dominant pass rusher. Scott and one of the NFL's highest-paid players, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, share glaring similarities.
Both had five-star potential coming out of high school, and Jones has lived up to those lofty expectations, producing 7.5 sacks or more each of the last six seasons. If Scott can become the same player, Miami has a star on their hands.
