Miami has a plethora of five-star prospects committed or on the hook. Chicago St. Ignatius Prep (IL) defensive tackle Justin Scott became the second one to sign Wednesday morning, joining safety Zaquan Patterson.



The elite defensive lineman is a top 10 prospect and a top two player at the position. Miami was able to flip Scott from Ohio State, giving the Hurricanes two wins over the Buckeyes.

"Really just that the relationship I built with everyone on the staff, not just one coach," Scott said. "I could really just talk to any coach over there at any time. I feel like that's my true home and the place I need to be."