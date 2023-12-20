Miami got big news earlier this week of St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) running back Jordan Lyle flipping from Ohio State to Miami. Things became official early Wednesday when Lyle signed to stay home. Lyle is a top five back in the 2024 class, a top 15 player in the state, and a Rivals100 selection. He joins fellow South Florida native Chris Wheatley-Humphrey as a balanced running back duo. "I see myself as an every-down back, and that's what Miami sees me as, too."

What it means for Miami

Miami flipped Lyle from the Buckeyes, mirroring the same end-of-cycle win of Mark Fletcher in 2023. Keeping the best running back out of the area, who was wanted by the best in college football, is enormous from a recruiting and roster-building standpoint. Lyle has the chance to play early as a complement to Fletcher and could be one of the best freshman prospects in the country.

Stats

Over the last two seasons, since taking over the starting position, Lyle has totaled over 2,600 yards and 34 touchdowns for the Raiders, who have won five-straight state championships.

Pro Comparison - Travis Etienne