Miami is on a path to having the best class since 2008 when 17 blue-chip prospects signed and secured a top-five class. There is still so much high-quality, available talent on the board in 2023 that the Canes have a prime opportunity to grab. On defense, Miami currently has 12 players committed, and there is room to add so much more. Here is the dream finish for Miami for the 2023 class on defense:

Defensive Line

Currently Committed: Jayden Wayne (IMG Academy), Rueben Bain (Central), Collins Acheampong (Santa Margarita Catholic), Joshua Horton (Langston Hughes) Remaining Targets: Enow Etta (Covenant Christian Academy) Miami has secured a strong group on the defensive line, grabbing four blue-chip defensive ends and Joshua Horton, an uber-athletic defensive tackle who has quickly risen up the positional rankings. This group is very similar to the offensive line group of 2023, as each player fits a profile and was recruited by elite programs around the country. Michigan commit Enow Etta is the name to watch here. He has prior relationships with former Michigan commit Collins Acheampong and Miami's newest commit, five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola. Acheampong has been the main player pushing to land Etta in this class and sources tell me he is on flip watch heading into Early Signing Day. I'm hearing that Miami closes out this entire group and reloads the defensive line that lost multiple players to graduation and the Transfer Portal.

Linebacker

Currently Committed: Malik Bryant (Jones), Raul Aguirre (Whitewater), Bobby Washington (Miami Palmetto), Marcellius Pulliam (Sandy Creek) Remaining Targets: Stanquan Clark (Miami Central) This is another position group that head coach Mario Cristobal has targeted to completely flip in the 2023 cycle. No one could have predicted that Miami would have gone and secured commitments from four linebackers with the potential for a fifth, especially when the scheme calls for just two on the majority of downs. Malik Bryant is a borderline five-star recruit who has the versatility to play off-ball or rush the passer, making him the perfect fit for an outside linebacker in defensive coordinator Kevin Steele's versatile scheme. Raul Aguirre and Marcellius Pulliam are true middle linebackers with speed and striking ability that make them threats to Corey Flagg's job depending on how they acclimate early. Bobby Washington has the highest ceiling of the bunch, running a 4.5-second 40-yard dash at 6'3", and delivers big blows once he detonates his target. He will likely need much early development before seeing the field, but if it clicks, he has All-American potential. The physicality and size of the four players committed are different than years past. Every player Miami has targeted has been 6'2" 215 pounds or bigger and has the athletic traits that the program has not seen in years. In addition to the four studs already in the class, Miami is still pushing for Bain's running mate, Stanquan Clark. Clark is likely to stick with Louisville, as he is back there on a visit this weekend and he punted on checking out Coral Gables for a final time.

Cornerback

Currently Committed: Cormani McClain (Lakeland), Antione Jackson (Dillard), Robert Stafford (Eau Gallie) Remaining Targets: Damari Brown (American Heritage Plantation) The crown jewel of the class, a high potential youngster and a freak athlete turned defensive back make up this cornerback class. Cormani McClain is the highest-ranked non-quarterback in the country. Adding him gives Miami a likely starter in 2023. Antione Jackson reclassed up and should be a redshirt player in his first year and will be a polished, still young, redshirt freshman in 2024. Stafford is a former wide receiver who has transitioned smoothly to the defensive side of the ball and has the size to play anywhere on the backend of the defense at the next level. The last two targets are Damari Brown and Shadarian Harrison. Brown is a Miami legacy that could help solidify a pipeline to one of the premier schools in South Florida. He locked down every wideout who he lined up against this year, which is why Nick Saban and Alabama are going after him so hard down to the wire. Saban came down to South Florida a few weeks after Brown's official visit to make his final argument and it seems Brown is another player that turned down the opportunity to visit Miami one last time. Harrison is the cornerback opposite McClain at Lakeland and someone who Miami started to zero in on after his two-interception performance in the state semi-finals while DeMarcus Van Dyke was in attendance. Currently committed to Pittsburgh, I am hearing Miami is in a good spot ahead of Early Signing Day, especially with him wanting to talk "business" with the remaining teams recruiting him. If NIL is a factor in his decision, he is a likely flip.



Safety