The untold story: Moten shares what shook him out of 50/50 mode Tues. night
With the hubbub of signing day in the rearview mirror, Miami Hurricanes signee Ahmad Moten is ready to candidly reflect back on his recruiting process.It wasn’t something he wanted to talk about in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news