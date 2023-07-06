These teams had bounce back years in 2022, could Miami be next in 2023?
Miami wants to bounce back from an abysmal 2022 season in a big way. The disastrous year by Miami fans' standards has many hoping that the Hurricanes can turn things around quickly in one year.
In 2022, six teams had huge win increases than the prior season (Tulane, TCU, USC, Troy, Ohio, and Washington) and Miami has a chance to be one of those teams in 2023. Here are the four Power five teams that had major turnarounds in one year and their similarities to Miami going into this season.
Tulane - Ten-Game Win Increase (2021: 2-10, 2022: 12-2)
Tulane made up for a disappointing 2021. With many starters back, including quarterback Michael Pratt and running back Tyjae Spears, the Green Wave started 3-0, including a 17-10 win over eventual Big 12 champions Kansas State, the fewest points the Wildcats scored all season.
Similarities to Miami:
In 2021, the Tulane offense averaged 387 yards and 28 points per game and only hit 30 points once in its last ten games.
The Miami offense averaged 366 yards per game and 23.6 per game, reaching 30 points four times last season.
Tulane returned nine starters on offense and Miami has several players with starting experience that will likely start in 2023. Offensive linemen Matt Lee and Javion Cohen started for their previous teams in UCF and Alabama which count as returning starters.
Potential 2023 starters OL Anez Cooper and WR Colblie Young also started games in 2022. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, running back Henry Parrish, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, and offensive lineman Jalen Rivers all started last season when healthy. Potentially eight players will return to starting roles for the Hurricanes this season.
Tulane had Sincere Haynesworth at center and Joey Claybrook at left tackle returning for 2022 similar to Lee and Rivers for Miami.
Following the 2021 season, the Tulane running back room was deep with Spears as a quick speedster who averaged 6.7 yards per carry with a team-high 863 yards and nine touchdowns, and Cameron Carroll as more of a pounding option.
The Hurricanes running back room is now a deep one with Parrish as the projected starter, Don Chaney Jr. as a pounding runner, and Nebraska transfer Ajay Allen as a quick speed option. Miami also has a talented group of young runners in waiting with Tre'Vonte Citizen, Mark Fletcher, and Christopher Johnson Jr.
On defense, the Green Wave returned seven starters and a slew of good pass rushers. Patrick Jenkins came in from TCU to be a part of the rotation and finished the season with 22 solo tackles and three sacks.
Miami returns starters Kamren Kinchens, James Williams, Jahfari Harvey, Akheem Mesidor, and Leonard Taylor to the 2023 season. Wesley Bissainthe started games toward the end of the season and transfers cornerback Davonte Brown, linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, and defensive lineman Thomas Gore and Branson Deen all have several starts under their belt.
TCU - Eight-Game Win Increase (2021: 5-7, 2022: 13-2)
Sonny Dykes left rival SMU to take over as head coach at TCU. Nobody could have expected what followed: a 13-win season and a national championship game appearance. Under previous TCU coach Gary Patterson, the Horned Frogs went from 5-6 in 2004 to 11-1 in 2005, then went from 4-8 in 2013 to 12-1 in 2014, and 6-7 in 2016 to 11-3 in 2017.
Similarities to Miami:
Quarterback Max Duggan was the heart and soul of the Horned Frogs in the 2022 season. Miami fans are hoping Van Dyke's veteran leadership at the QB position will be similar to Duggan. Duggan threw for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions last season. In 2021, Duggan threw for 2,048 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley helped to transform the Frogs' offense and saw an increase in passing offense finishing 39th nationally with 261.7 yards per game and 13th nationally with 3,926 passing yards. Riley is now the OC at Clemson.
New Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson could make a similar turnaround. In the prior year while at Houston, Dawson helped the Cougars throw for 3,800 yards 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
Washington - Seven-Game Win Increase (2021: 4-8, 2022: 11-2)
Kalen DeBoer’s first season in Seattle as head coach was capped by defeating Texas in the Alamo Bowl. Deboer brought over his offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb from Fresno State which led to a double-digit win season.
Similarities to Miami:
Washington quarterback Michael Penix had a Heisman-caliber season. He broke the single-season yards record previously held by Cody Pickett and 3rd in touchdowns in a season. He led the Huskies to the top passing offense in the nation and two 1,000-yard receivers.
In 2021, Van Dyke was considered one of the best quarterbacks in college football by season's end and his play can essentially carry Miami to double-digit wins with the guidance of new offensive coordinator Dawson.
USC - Seven-Game Win Increase (2021: 4-8, 2022: 11-3)
The Trojans finished 4-8 in 2021 and Clay Helton was let go after a week two loss to Stanford. A couple of days following a season-ending setback at Cal, Lincoln Riley was welcomed to Southern California with open arms. A host of transfers came on board, including Heisman winner Caleb Williams and 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison.
In the larger picture, it was a big-time season for a program that won 11 games for the first time since going 12-1 in the Rose Bowl-winning season of 2008 under Pete Carroll.
Similarities to Miami:
Besides the market and weather, there are other glaring similarities between the two storied programs. The glaring number of transfers between the 2022 Trojans and the 2023 Hurricanes presumably will have a similar impact.
In addition to Williams and Addison, the Trojans added running back Travis Dye, defensive back Mekhi Blackmon, wide receiver Mario Williams, linebacker Eric Gentry, wide receiver Brenden Rice, and safety Bryson Shaw to name a few.
Dye had five 100-yard rushing games, Blackmon was picked in the third round of the NFL draft, Williams had 40 catches for 631 yards and five touchdowns, Gentry had 50 solo tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles, Rice (son of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice) had 39 receptions for 611 yards and four touchdowns and Shaw had 50 total tackles and interception and a fumble recovery.
Miami added transfers Shemar Kirk, Tyler Harrell, Jaden Davis, Jadais Richard, and Allen when it comes to the skill positions and all could have an immediate impact.
