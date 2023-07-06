Miami wants to bounce back from an abysmal 2022 season in a big way. The disastrous year by Miami fans' standards has many hoping that the Hurricanes can turn things around quickly in one year. In 2022, six teams had huge win increases than the prior season (Tulane, TCU, USC, Troy, Ohio, and Washington) and Miami has a chance to be one of those teams in 2023. Here are the four Power five teams that had major turnarounds in one year and their similarities to Miami going into this season.

Sonny Dykes left rival SMU to take over as head coach at TCU. Nobody could have expected what followed: a 13-win season and a national championship game appearance. Under previous TCU coach Gary Patterson, the Horned Frogs went from 5-6 in 2004 to 11-1 in 2005, then went from 4-8 in 2013 to 12-1 in 2014, and 6-7 in 2016 to 11-3 in 2017. Similarities to Miami: Quarterback Max Duggan was the heart and soul of the Horned Frogs in the 2022 season. Miami fans are hoping Van Dyke's veteran leadership at the QB position will be similar to Duggan. Duggan threw for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions last season. In 2021, Duggan threw for 2,048 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions. New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley helped to transform the Frogs' offense and saw an increase in passing offense finishing 39th nationally with 261.7 yards per game and 13th nationally with 3,926 passing yards. Riley is now the OC at Clemson. New Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson could make a similar turnaround. In the prior year while at Houston, Dawson helped the Cougars throw for 3,800 yards 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Washington - Seven-Game Win Increase (2021: 4-8, 2022: 11-2)

Kalen DeBoer’s first season in Seattle as head coach was capped by defeating Texas in the Alamo Bowl. Deboer brought over his offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb from Fresno State which led to a double-digit win season. Similarities to Miami: Washington quarterback Michael Penix had a Heisman-caliber season. He broke the single-season yards record previously held by Cody Pickett and 3rd in touchdowns in a season. He led the Huskies to the top passing offense in the nation and two 1,000-yard receivers. In 2021, Van Dyke was considered one of the best quarterbacks in college football by season's end and his play can essentially carry Miami to double-digit wins with the guidance of new offensive coordinator Dawson.

