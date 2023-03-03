Stevenson is projected to be a secondary pick by some draft experts.

Former Miami Hurricanes defensive back Tyrique Stevenson ran an unofficial 4.46 forty time in his first attempt at the NFL combine Friday afternoon. He clocked an unofficial 4.5 on his second attempt.

Stevenson performed at a high level at the Senior Bowl and worked with local trainer Juwan Dowells on his technique and speed. Several teams are interested in Stevenson including the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals who met with him officially.

Stevenson was rated as a four-star cornerback out of Miami-Dade County's Southridge High School. The 6'1" 180-pound DB was the sixth highest-rated player at his position in the country.

The Georgia transfer played two seasons at Miami and racked up 68 tackles, four tackles for loss, a half-sack, and three interceptions.

According to Pro Football Focus, Stevenson was targeted 89 times and allowed 42 receptions for 581 yards with five touchdowns. His coverage grade in 2022 79.5 overall.