The final Team Phantom and Team Speed rosters for the 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game have been revealed, featuring more than 100 of the top high school football players in the nation to take part in the annual event at 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 3 on ESPN.

All of Miami's commits will play for Team Speed: Five-Star DB Cormani McClain, Five-star OL Francis Mauigoa, Four-star DL Rueben Bain, Four-Star DL Collins Acheampong, Four-Star Tight End Riley Williams, and Four-Star DB Robert Stafford.

Miami's six players rank 5th among all schools behind Florida (10), Alabama (9), Georgia (8), and Oklahoma (7).

With just two weeks before National Signing Day, approximately 100 players have verbally committed to play for the country’s top college programs next season. This year’s class of Under Armour Next All-Americans have committed to 37 different programs across the country, 18 of which are ranked in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, and 14 All-Americans are committed to schools competing in this year’s College Football Playoff – Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and TCU.

Serving as captains of Team Phantom include a pair of USC commitments, top-ranked quarterback recruit Malachi Nelson and No. 6 wide receiver Zachariah Branch along with No. 9 and Clemson commit DT Peter Woods and No. 40 and Texas RB commit Cedric Baxter Jr. The four captains of Team Speed are No. 4 and Miami commit CB Cormani McClain, No. 8 and Oklahoma QB commit Jackson Arnold, No. 19 and Alabama RB commit Richard Young, and No. 27 and Florida QB commit Jaden Rashada.



