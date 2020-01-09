News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-09 12:19:20 -0600') }} football Edit

UF commit Britt re-emerging on UM radar, family weighing opening things up

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Over the weekend, Miami Christian School WR/S Marc Britt told CaneSport that he was all set to play at Florida next season.Britt, who didn’t sign early and hasn’t taken any official visits, wasn’t ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}