UM hot on trail of LSU OL commit: "It's whatever situation is best for me"
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas OL Marlon Martinez is an LSU commitment.But the Canes aren’t giving up on trying to sway him.“Miami’s recruiting me pretty hard,” Martinez said. “I’m talki...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news