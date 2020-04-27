UM pushing hard for Nabers: “Miami’s high in my thinking”
Lafayette (La.) Comeaux High School WR Malik Nabers lists 31 scholarship offers including Miami … the most recent to join that list was Notre Dame.And the Canes are among his favorites.“Miami’s hig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news