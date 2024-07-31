Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Video: Bain, Rivers, and Mauigoa talk with media after first fall practice

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

Defensive lineman Rueben Bain, Offensive Lineman Jalen Rivers, and Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa were available for the media for questions after the first fall practice.


Advertisement

Miami opens the season against Florida on August 31st at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement