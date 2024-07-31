Video: Defensive Line Coach Jason Taylor talks recruiting at media day
Miami Defensive Line Coach Jason Taylor answers questions at Miami media day.
The Hurricanes open the season on August 31st against rival Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook