Luke Nickel, 2025 Miami commit, let it fly Thursday night in South Florida. Unfortunately, the four-star quarterback did not have enough to overcome a stingy Western team that would hand the Milton Eagles its first season loss by the score of 14-10.

Nickel completed 17 of his 31 passes (54.8 percent) and threw an 11-yard touchdown to the corner of the end zone. The high school junior ended the night with zero interceptions and was not sacked once on the night. The Eagles will travel to Roswell, Georgia, for game three. Milton defeated Collins Hill 27-13 in game one last week.