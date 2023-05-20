Video: Film Review - Miami commit Vincent Shavers
The Canes add some serious speed with Vincent Shavers to a linebacker room that is surely needing to get faster.
The local three-Star linebacker missed all of last year but has now transferred to Miami Central to continue his development and compete for a state championship.
Miami made the wrong move by not taking Stanqaun Clark early in his recruitment before he eventually blossomed, looks like the staff does not want to make the same mistake twice.
Frame
At 6’1" and 205 pounds, that might not sound the biggest, but being 200+ before his senior year is a great start. Shavers is well-built with long arms.
Athleticism
His calling card is his ability to win with his God-given talent. While being utilized as an edge or off-ball LB he continued to show the speed, and ability to make plays in space.
Versatility
Shavers spent a good amount of time as an undersized edge rusher and developed an insane get-off from the edge. He also thrives in walking up as an off-ball LB and blitzing.
Potential
His upside is through the roof as he can easily become a sideline-to-sideline LB that can also match speed RBs out of the backfield.
