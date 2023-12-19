The Miami Hurricanes sent a statement to the recruiting world, flipping four-star running back Jordan Lyle out of local prep powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas.

This makes it the second consecutive class that Miami has flipped a local blue-chip recruit from the Buckeyes. The Top 100 back is expected to push for playing time immediately due to his college-level frame and ability.





Frame

At 6 feet 190 pounds he figures to develop into a true workhorse back. Lyle's frame has the potential to creep over 200 pounds without slowing him down.





Contact Balance

My favorite trait in his toolbox; it is almost impossible to tackle Lyle one-on-one. His thick build allows him to accelerate through arm tackles and bounce off would-be tacklers.





Elusiveness

He is built like a tank but is super agile in the open field. He is able to set defenders' leverage and make them miss with explosive jump cuts and acceleration.





Vision

A key component for any running back, Lyle has a vision in spades as he routinely is able to weave his way through until he hits the open space. He was excellent at setting up his blocks downfield, which allowed him to get in the endzone several times on tape.