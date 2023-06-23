Former Miami Hurricane Jordan Miller was selected 48th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. He talks of the emotion of hearing his name called, completing a lifelong dream.

"I definitely thought of my parents," Miller said. "They weren't able to be here tonight. Them sticking with me throughout my whole basketball career helping me from step to step to step. Definitely thought about my parents....a life-changing experience."



The Clippers have a connection to Miami being that Head Coach Jim Larranaga's son Jay Larrnanaga is an assistant coach in Los Angeles.

"Coach L's son is there so I talked to him," Miller said. "He said they really liked me. I had a conversation with them at the draft combine. My interview, that went really well."

He credits Jim Larranaga and his staff for helping both himself and Isaiah Wong become NBA players.



"Great guy, great coach, great teacher, he prepares us for these moments," Miller said of Jim Larranaga. "I just seen that Zay got drafted too, so that's just more kudos to Coach L and the whole staff too. The whole staff is a great staff. The development that Miami does, there and the NBA players that are already in the NBA, and Bruce [Brown] winning a championship. So yeah all credit to Coach L and the UM coaching staff."

Video Courtesy of Miami Athletics