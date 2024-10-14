Video: Mario Cristobal addresses media ahead of Louisville game

in other news
Canes Talk Mailbag: Answers after Week Six of Miami Hurricanes f...
Rivals contributor Alex Donno of the Locked on Canes Podcast answers questions regarding Miami Hurricanes Football
Former five-star OL Samson Okunlola may consider transferring
Portal Watch: ACC players to monitor as potential transfers
Mid-season 2025 NFL Draft Board has Cam Ward ranked in top-15
Ward projected as a top-3 quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft
Will UGA close on five-star Miami DL target Elijah Griffin this weekend?
The 15 biggest visits on tap for this weekend
More on why four-star center Ben Ahmed chose the Hurricanes
Ahmed talks of how Miami gained his commitment
Head Coach Mario Cristobal answers questions from the media ahead of the week six matchup against rival Louisville.
.
The Hurricanes will travel to Louisville, Kentucky, to play against the Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for noon Eastern on Saturday.
