Robinson shares his thoughts on the 2024 class, the new offense, and Miami QB classmate Judd Anderson.

Robinson is scheduled for an official visit to Miami in June along with several other athletes.

The four-star wide receiver out of local powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas will make official visits to Penn State (June 2nd-4th), and Florida June 9th-11th.

Robinson will visit Miami June 23rd-25th, a full calendar year after receiving the his re-offer from Miami at Legends Camp weekend.